Akhilesh meets governor over law and order situation

Yadav met on Saturday and handed over a memorandum about the deteriorating law and order situation, farmers plight and the governments apathy towards issues related to the common man.

The SP chief, accompanied by Ahmad Hasan, sought the Governor's intervention and said that the situation in the state was turning volatile and immediate steps must be taken to ease the same.

He said that murders were taking place inside jails and in court premises which was a matter of concern.

Later, talking to reporters, Yadav said that criminals were having a free run in while the was busy with meetings. He said crimes against children and women were escalating and the government is not taking the necessary action.

This was Yadav's first visit to after he relinquished office in March 2017.

Reacting to the SP chief's allegations, said: " Yadav should first go through the list of incidents of crime in his tenure before commenting on the present situation. The law and order situation was worst in the SP regime and we have ensured a definite improvement in the law and order situation".

