The has filed 17 new charges against founder Julian Assange, who is currently facing extradition from the UK, under the Espionage for his role in unlawfully encouraging, receiving and publishing national defence information in concert with former

Traditionally, the Justice Department has prosecuted officials who leak classified information, but Thursday's announcement that a federal grand jury had returned a fresh indictment against the distributor of sensitive documents marked the latest move by to crack down on unauthorized disclosure of classified information and press freedoms, reported.

The new 18-count indictment handed down in the Eastern District of alleges that Assange actively solicited classified information, provoking Manning to obtain thousands of pages of classified material and providing the former with diplomatic State Department cables, war-related significant activity reports and information related to detainees.

In April, prosecutors in revealed that Assange had been charged with a single count of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion related to helping Manning obtain access to computers in 2010.

responded to the news of the superseding indictment Thursday in a tweet, saying: "This is madness. It is the end of national security journalism and the First Amendment."

Barry Pollack, an attorney for Assange, said : "These unprecedented charges demonstrate the gravity of the threat the criminal prosecution of poses to all journalists in their endeavour to inform the public about actions that have been taken by the US "

Meanwhile, John Demers, who heads the department's national security division, said: " is no "

The Justice Department's move on Thursday came within a window for the US to submit its formal request outlining all legal charges that Assange would face if he was transferred to the US, reported.

It came also after a top Swedish said earlier this month that would re-open a rape investigation into Assange, which was suspended in 2017. Assange has denied any wrongdoing.

Hours after his removal last month from refuge in the in London, the US indicted Assange for helping Manning access computers in 2010 in an effort to disclose secret documents.

Manning was found guilty in 2013 of charges including espionage for leaking secret military files to Wikileaks, but her sentence was commuted.

She is currently back in jail after refusing to testify.

