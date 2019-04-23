Bangladesh PM's relative killed in Sri Lanka

An eight-year-old relative of Bangladeshi Sheikh was among 321 people killed in the suicide bombings in

Zayan Chowdhury, who was also a relative of British Tulip Siddiq, was having breakfast with his father at a hotel in Colombo when a suicide bomber detonated his device. The boy's mother and younger brother were in their hotel room at the time, bdnews24.com reported.

Chowdhury was the grandson of Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, a of Bangladesh's ruling and cousin of

The reported that the boy's father was injured in the blast and admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the on Tuesday said that 45 children were killed in the bloodbath.

"The total now is 45 children who died," Unicef told reporters in Geneva, stressing that others children "are wounded and are now fighting for their lives", meaning the toll among minors from the Sunday attacks could rise.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the carnage which also injured 500 people.

