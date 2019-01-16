Bengal to develop deep sea port at Tajpur on its own: Mamata

Chief Minister on Wednesday said the state would develop the proposed deep sea port on its own at of East district.

A special purpose vehicle (SPV) with a Centre's share of 74 per cent and 26 per cent of the state was formed to develop the port along with a port at South 24 Parganas' Sagar.

"We (state) will develop port on our own. We have been waiting for it for the last three years," she said at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Recently, (KoPT) had said the would be developed in the first phase, while the proposed would be taken up in the second phase.

State Industries and on Wednesday said work on the proposed riverine port at Kulpi in South 24 district and deep sea port at Tajpur have been progressing.

Meanwhile, the standing committee on industry, infrastructure and employment of the state cabinet during the day approved eight investment proposals of Rs 750 crore, including Britannia Industries' Rs 300 crore proposal, said state Education and

"Allotment of 75.35 acres of land and 5068.18 sq ft of modules have been approved. Overall Rs 750 crore of investment proposals from eight applicants have been approved, of which, will be investing Rs 300 crore in the state," he told reporters.

