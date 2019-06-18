Big B feels Resul Pookutty gives him too much credit

Megastar says Oscar-winning sound artiste gives him more credit than he deserves.

"Resul .. you give me far too much credit than I deserve or am capable of," Big B tweeted.

Amitabh's post comes in response to Pookutty's tweet, wherein he praised icon for his work on his upcoming project "Chehre".

On June 16, Pookutty posted: "Today marked another history in Last day, last shot of first schedule of 'Chehre'... he performed a fourteen minute long submission in one shot and the whole crew stood up and clapped! Dear Sir, undoubtedly you are one of the best in the world."

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Annu Kapoor, is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

"Chehre" is produced by Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Ltd.

