BJP-called shutdown in Bengal's Basirhat, normal life affected

were disrupted and normal life in West Bengal's sub-division was affected on Monday due to a 12-hour general strike called by the (BJP) in protest against the killing of their party workers in

The saffron party workers held a protest demonstration squatting on the rail track at in North 24 Parganas in the morning, that led to disruptions in in the Sealdah-Hasnabad division.

Most shops remained shut. Most of the private transports were not seen on the roads while state-owned transports were spotted.

"Law and order situation has been under control. The strike has affected life partially," police said.

A severe clash broke out between Trinamool and BJP workers in Sandeshkhali's Hatgachi area over the removal of saffron party flags on Saturday afternoon.

The police have so far confirmed deaths of three political workers -- two from BJP and one from in the incident, though the two parties claim at least eight deaths.

However BJP claimed that four of their workers have been shot dead from point blank range and several others have gone missing while Trinamool alleged three of their workers were killed.

Apart from the 12 hour general strike called by the BJP in sub- division, the saffron party will also observe 'Black Day' across the state on Monday to protest against the killing of their party men.

On Sunday, a saffron party delegation was stopped by the police from bringing the bodies of two of its slain workers from to Kolkata. The bodies were then sent back to for performing the last rites.

