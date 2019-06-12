BJP demands NIA probe into Bengal's Sandeshkhali killings

The leadership on Tuesday blamed for clashes in North 24 district's that claimed at least three lives and demanded a (NIA) probe into the matter.

"If anybody is to be blamed for the incident, it is We demand an NIA investigation into the killing of two of our supporters," said BJP Mukul Roy, who had previously claimed that three more of their activists have been missing since the clash on Saturday.

A major clash broke out between Trinamool and BJP workers in North 24 district's on Saturday afternoon over the forcible removal of saffron party flags in the area.

So far bodies of three persons-- two BJP activists and one -- have been recovered by the police.

The saffron party has, however, claimed that two more of their activists have been killed whose bodies could not be found yet.

Both sides have also claimed that a number of their supporters are missing following violence.

Roy also alleged that it was due to Banerjee's directive that no one has been arrested so far in connection with the killings.

The BJP leader, who on Tuesday visited the Bhangipara village where the clash took place and promised financial support of Rs 50,000 to each of the two bereaved families, said he would appeal to to do whatever was required for the assistance of the victims' kin.

"Pradip and Sukanta Mondal were sleeping in their homes in the afternoon. They were dragged out and killed by Trinamool activists," he claimed.

The Trinamool has refuted the charges of BJP and accused them of killing their Kayum Mollah during the clash.

