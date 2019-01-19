BJP treating legislators like commodities: Kumaraswamy

Assailing the for trying to poach his party's MLAs by offering "huge amounts of cash", Chief Minister on Saturday said legislators were being treated as commodities.

Addressing the rally of anti-BJP opposition leaders at the Brigade Parade ground here, Kumaraswamy accused the saffron party of "making a mockery" of democracy.

He said the developments needed to be looked at seriously as the honour and pride of the legislators is at stake.

"It has become a national issue today. The BJP leaders are offering huge amounts of cash for MLAs of and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) to resign and join them. Legislators are being treated as commodities.

"For us this is the worst phase where the honour and pride of legislators is at stake. They are making mockery of democracy in This needs a serious look."

The has accused the of indulging openly in horse-trading to bring down the JD-S- coalition government in the southern state.

has claimed the BJP's top leaders, including and Narendra Modi, were behind the attempt to woo the MLAs, in order to come back to power in

The BJP, however, has rejected Congress allegations of attempts to destabilise the

