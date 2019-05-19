Bollywood's pro-BJP celebs hail exit poll predictions

Vocal BJP supporters and Anupam were among some Bollywood celebrities who hailed the exit polls which on Sunday predicted victory for the NDA.

"Jai Ho," Anupam tweeted in a

called a "lone ranger".

The veteran actor, who has prefixed 'Chowkidar' to his profile name, tweeted: "It's high time opposition should realise that BJP and Indian public are there for each other... the rest is background noise."

The Modi-led is all set to return to power winning 287 seats in Lok Sabha elections, but BJP may fall short of half-way mark on its own as it is expected to win 236 seats, according to the CVOTER-IANS exit poll.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit quipped: "After the exit poll 2019, the opposition has rescheduled its meeting to select PM candidate from 24th May to May '24. #AaGayaModi."

In an out-and-out pro-Modi message referencing Modi's recent Kedarnath trip, he wrote: "The power of Himalayas is indomitable and as the of 130 crore Indians remains undefeatable.

"Modiji is not only winning the election, he is winning a Dharam Yudh - where the wrong is vanquished while the right grows in strength."

The film industry this year has been visibly divided over their political leanings.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who has been an supporter, commented on the exit polls even before they came out.

"Irrespective of what polls say, it will be BJP 300+ without counting allies, I'm told by a knowledgable friend. Congrats, Narendra Modi, and friends.

"Also, congrats to everyone speaking their minds and holding their lines. You are proof that our democracy works."

said it is better to wait for the "real results".

"In the meantime it is safe to assume that there will be no change in the center. No point getting confused or excited by predictions," tweeted the "Rang De Basanti"

Prakash Raj, a Modi critic, commented: "With the exit polls, let some day dream that nightmare will come back. But on (May) 23, I believe citizens will prove it wrong. Till then let's sing and celebrate... What Bapuji taught us."

--IANS

rb/akk/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)