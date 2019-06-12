Cabinet approves bill to grant quota to people living near international border

The on Wednesday approved a Bill that seeks to provide 3 per cent reservation to border residents of Jammu, and Sambha districts in and on the lines of those available to the residents along the (LoC).

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Union cabinet, Information and said that it will benefit 3.5 lakh people in 435 villages.

He said the passage of and Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will allow the border residents to avail reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in different professional courses.

An official release said the Bill will be introduced both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the forthcoming session of the Parliament.

The Bill will replace The and Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

"It will bring persons residing in the areas adjoining the international border within the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining the Actual (ALoC)," the release said.

People living in areas adjoining the international border in were not included in the ambit of the Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules, 2005.

The release said that persons living alongside the international border suffer from socioeconomic and educational backwardness due to border tensions.

Shelling from across the border often compels these residents to move to safer places which adversely impact their education, as academic institutions remain closed for long periods.

During the President's Rule, powers of the state Assembly vest with the Parliament.

