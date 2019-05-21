China concerned over rising US-Iran tensions

on Tuesday said it was concerned over rising tensions between the US and and asked them to exercise

was reacting to US warning that the country would be finished if it attacked

On Sunday, a rocket from an unknown location was fired into Baghdad's Green Zone housing government offices and embassies including the

"We have taken note of the tensions that recently occurred in the Gulf region. talked to the US. Our talked to US on the phone," said.

Asked if was concerned over the rising tensions, Lu said: "Of course, tensions in the region serve no country's interest and do not do any good to the global economy.

"Of course we are concerned and that's why we are contacting all relevant parties and asked them to exercise and jointly find a proper resolution," Lu added.

Ties between and the US have gone south after the US pulled out of a nuclear pact last year and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

China, the biggest importer of Iranian crude oil, has backed the country and opposed the US sanctions.

has deep trade relations with but it also maintains good ties with Iran's arch rival

