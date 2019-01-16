JUST IN
Congress not a challenge for AAP: Sanjay Singh

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Calling the Congress an "anti-Sikh" party, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said the Congress is not a challenge for his party in Delhi, irrespective of who its chief is.

Speaking to media, Singh said the presence of Jagdish Tytler at a ceremony where Sheila Dikshit formally took over as Delhi Congress chief showed that the party is "anti-Sikh".

"The Congress still doesn't hold people responsible for the killing of so many Sikhs. While Kamal Nath was made Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Tytler was allowed to sit in the front row in today's event. The party should make its stand clear if it is with the victims or with the culprits," said Sanjay Singh.

He said the Congress is not a challenge for his party, as the work done by the AAP in four years is "historic".

"No matter who the Congress head in Delhi is, the party is not a challenge for us," he added.

Singh's comment came amid speculation that the two parties will support each other in the Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP also released a statement on Wednesday, saying the prominent presence of Tytler, "one of the main perpetrators of 1984 anti-Sikh riots", in a public function organised by Congress "exposes the real face of that party".

"It is a shame that such riot masterminds are today the faces of Congress in Delhi," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 22:56 IST

