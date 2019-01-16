Government confers Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015-2018

-
ALSO READ
Last given in 2014, govt confers Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015-2018
Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birthday celebrated in US
Social conflict can't end unless forces fanning it cease to exist: Tushar Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi guiding light to eradicate poverty: Kovind
Important to change mindset to bring women equality in society: Sonia Gandhi
-
The government on Wednesday announced winners of the Gandhi Peace Prize for four years beginning 2015 to 2018.
Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, gets the award for 2015 for their contribution in rural development, education, development of natural resources.
For 2016, it has been jointly given to Akshaya Patra Foundation for its contribution in providing mid-day meals children and Sulabh International for its contribution in improving the condition of sanitation and emancipation of manual scavengers.
Ekal Abhiyan Trust has won the award for 2017 for their contribution in providing education for rural and tribal children in remote areas, rural empowerment, gender and social equality, and Yohei Sasakawa for 2018 for his contribution in leprosy eradication.
The jury, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Leader of the single largest opposition party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leader L. K. Advani, decided to confer the awards after detailed discussions on Wednesday.
The annual award was instituted by the government in 1995 during the commemoration of 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
It carries an award of Rs 1 crore, a citation in a scroll, a plaque and an traditional handicraft or handloom item.
--IANS
spk/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU