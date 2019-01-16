Government confers Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015-2018

The government on Wednesday announced winners of the Prize for four years beginning 2015 to 2018.

Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, gets the award for 2015 for their contribution in rural development, education, development of natural resources.

For 2016, it has been jointly given to for its contribution in providing mid-day meals children and Sulabh International for its contribution in improving the condition of sanitation and emancipation of manual scavengers.

has won the award for 2017 for their contribution in providing education for rural and tribal children in remote areas, rural empowerment, gender and social equality, and Yohei Sasakawa for 2018 for his contribution in eradication.

The jury, which included Narendra Modi, of India Ranjan Gogoi, of the single largest opposition party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP L. K. Advani, decided to confer the awards after detailed discussions on Wednesday.

The annual award was instituted by the government in 1995 during the commemoration of 125th birth anniversary of

It carries an award of Rs 1 crore, a citation in a scroll, a plaque and an traditional handicraft or handloom item.

