EC ban on, Yogi lands in Ayodhya, meets sants

Uttar Pradesh is making the most of the 72-hour campaigning ban imposed on him by the

Adityanath on Wednesday reached Ayodhya to offer prayers at the makeshift and the

On reaching Ayodhya, Adityanath first visited a Dalit settlement and had lunch at the house of Mahavir, a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He also met Nyas before spending some time at the Digambar Akhada where he met Mahant

On Tuesday, he had visited the in where he recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

"The Chief Minister's programme includes visits to and He will also meet VHP religious leaders in Ayodhya," district in Ayodhya, Avadhesh Pandey, said.

In the evening, Adityanath will go to Devipatan, a temple of Goddess Durga in district, where he will make a night stay.

The termed the Chief Minister's visit to the temple town as 'personal'.

The on Monday had barred from campaigning for 72 hours starting 6 a.m. Tuesday for his 'divisive' comments at a rally in

Adityanath had said at the rally, "If the Congress, the and the BSP have faith in Ali, we have faith in Bajrang Bali."

--IANS

amita/in/arm/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)