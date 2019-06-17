Google accused of unlawfully copying song lyrics

Media, a US-based company that specialises in song lyrics, has accused of copying their work to display in its for years without permission and has asked the to address the situation.

According to Media, the lyrics that displays alongside any usual information about a particular song on Search are picked up from the company's work.

"The company has shown irrefutable evidence again and again that they are displaying lyrics copied from in their Lyrics OneBox. This is a serious issue and Google needs to address it," The Verge reported Ben Gross, at as saying on Sunday.

Launched in 2009, describes itself as a "platform for annotating clever rap lyrics" and has since expanded into other types of music as well.

As part of its investigation, the site used a series of alternating straight and curved apostrophes in its lyrics to form a type of watermark and as per their plan, converting the patterns into Morse code revealed the words "Red Handed".

However, in defence, the confirmed that any information displayed in its are licensed from various sources.

"The company is investigating this issue with our data partners and if we find that partners are not upholding good practices we will end our agreements," the report quoted a Google as saying.

According to other media reports, Google has claimed that the lyrics its Search displays alongside any song being searched is sourced from a third-party called

The company LyricFind also denied that it borrowed song lyrics from Genius Media, the report said.

The accusation on Google comes shortly after reports surfaced that the is preparing to open a case against the for potential anti-trust violations, thus, putting scrutiny on the amid a growing chorus of criticism about the power of Big Tech

Earlier in March, European Union's (EU) anti-trust regulators on Wednesday fined Google 1.49 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for abusing its dominance in the by blocking rivals.

Later in May, joined EU when its antitrust watchdog (CCI) ordered an investigation into Google's aggressive push to that seems like a block-technique against its rivals.

--IANS

rp/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)