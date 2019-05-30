Google Map gets speed limits, radar locations

After running tests in the US and elsewhere, is rolling out speed limits and mobile radar locations in over 40 countries, including India, reported on Thursday.

The giant confirmed to that Maps would now let users see speed limits, speed cameras and mobile speed cameras in more than 40 countries worldwide including the US, UK, Mexico, and

As part of the new additions, the would appear in the bottom corner of Maps and the speed traps would show up as icons on the roads.

The rollout is taking place on both and iOS. users will additionally be able to report mobile speed cameras and stationary cameras, while both iOS and users will be able to see those updates during their drive.

In 2017, started testing this feature in the San Francisco Bay Area in and in

The feature is inspired from Waze, a navigation app acquired by in 2013.

comes with the ability to crowdsource reports like police ahead, crashes, cars pulled over on the side of the road, gas prices, road closures, obstacles on the path like red light, cameras and more.

