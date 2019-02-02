Grandson of Lalit Narayan Mishra joins Congress

-
Ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Rishi Mishra, who is veteran Congress leader and former Railway Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra's grandson, joined the Congress here on Saturday.
"Today, the country needs a leader like Rahul Gandhi," the former MLA from Darbhanga's Jale constituency said as he joined the party ahead of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's rally in the Bihar capital on Sunday.
Mishra, who was nominated to the Legislative Council in 2015, exited the JD-U on Saturday. The move is being seen as a setback for the party supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
"How can I work with the JD-U ally BJP. Last elections, I fought against the BJP, people of my constituency voted against the BJP. Now what will I reply to my voters if I support the BJP," Rishi Mishra told the media.
In 2014, JD-U was part of the grand alliance along with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal. In 2017, the Nitish Kumar-led party dumped the alliance to join hands with the BJP to form the government.
Mishra has made it clear that he does not have any difference with Nitish Kumar but he cannot work with the BJP that divides the society for power.
--IANS
ik/in/ab
