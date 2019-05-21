Himachal government withdraws facilities of ex-Cabinet minister

The government on Tuesday decided to withdraw facilities, including free accommodation and staff, provided to former Cabinet Anil who resigned on April 12.

The facilities included furnished accommodation, a luxury car, private secretaries, besides private security staff and peons.

resigned after purported remarks by against him as he had refused to campaign against his son and candidate Ashray

He has not resigned either from the or from the state Assembly. So he will continue to exercise facilities extended as a

" gave some statements against me in my constituency and I am upset. I decided to quit from his Cabinet and submitted my resignation to his office," Sharma, who held the power portfolio, told reporters here.

The friction between the and Sharma surfaced when the latter's son left the BJP and rejoined the along with his grandfather Sukh Ram, a former Minister.

is the candidate from Mandi. He is pitted against the BJP's sitting

--IANS

vg/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)