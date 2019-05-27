IAF chief flies 'missing man' formation for Kargil heroes

-
Twenty years after Pakistan had downed an Indian Air Force plane and later killed Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa on Monday flew the 'missing man' formation near Punjab's Bathinda town a tribute to the fallen Kargil heroes.
The 'missing man' flypast is an aerial salute to honour the fallen comrades-in-arms.
The Indian Air Force chief was then commanding the Golden Arrows Squadron based in Srinagar and Squadron Leader Ahuja was the Flight Commander.
Ahuja was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for his gallantry during the Kargil conflict.
The formation flying was carried out at the Bhisiana air base on the outskirts of Bathinda in which Air Marshal R. Nambiar also took part.
On May 27, 1999, Squadron Leader Ahuja, who parachuted on ground, was tortured to death by Pakistani troops.
