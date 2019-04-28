ISSF World Cup: India end campaign with 3 golds, 1 silver

ended their campaign at the (ISSF) with a total of four medals: three golds and a silver.

and had won the first medal for at the Beijing after clinching gold in 10m Air Rifle Mixed event. They defeated the Chinese pair of and on Thursday.

Thereafter, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Choudhary won the gold medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed event. The pair of Bhaker and Chowdhary outshot and of 16-6 in the final on Thursday.

On Friday, 17-year-old Divyansh won another medal for the country by winning a silver medal in 10m Air Rifle event. While the next day, won the gold in 10m Air Pistol event.

On Sunday, none of the Indians were able to add to the medals tally as they failed to qualify for the finals in their respective events.

While Gaayathri, and finished to make it to the finals of the Women's 50m Rifle 3P event, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat and Chinki Yadav could not make it to the summit clash of the 25m Pistol Event.

At the ISSF World Cup, secured five quotas in shooting for the 2020 Tokyo Abhishek and Saurabh secured the Olympic quota in 10m Air Rifle event while Divyansh clinched the quota in 10m Air Rifle event. In women's, and secured an Olympic quota in the 10m Air Rifle event.

--IANS

aak/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)