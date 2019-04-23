It's grand fight of grandsons in Haryana's Hisar

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, gave the country its youngest-ever (MP) in Chautala. He was only 26 years and one-month old at that time. This time, the Lok Sabha seat is witnessing the grand fight of two great grandsons and one grandson of three political dynasties in the state.

Dushyant, the great grandson of former Devi Lal, faces tough competition from former IAS Bijendra Singh, the great grandson of popular Sir Chhotu Ram, and the grandson of former Bhajan Lal, All three candidates are multi-millionaires as per the assets declared by them in their respective affidavits.

While Bijendra Singh, a senior (IAS) officer, who resigned recently from service, has been fielded by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and by the

Bijendra's father, Birender Singh, is the for Steel in the and a Rajya Sabha His mother, Prem Lata, is a sitting in

Dushyant, who won the previous election as the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate, is now representing the newly formed (JJP) which has an alliance with the (AAP) for the Lok Sabha polls. He parted ways with the in December last year after a bitter split in the party and the Chautala family.

Dushyant's father, Ajay Singh Chautala, is the elder son of and former

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, had defeated Bhavya's father, Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had contested as a candidate of the Janhit (HJC-BL) party, by a margin of over 31,800 votes.

Among the main contenders this time on this seat, is 46 years old, 31 years now and Bhavya is only 26 years old.

"I have remained active in the constituency as well as in the Parliament in raising issues and asking questions. It is my work for the constituency in the last five years that will hold me good in the coming elections," Dushyant, who is a soft-spoken and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California State University, Bakersfield, United States, an L.LM degree from National Law University, New Delhi, and a Master of Arts in Mass Communication from and Technology, Hisar, said.

Bhavya holds a Master of Science degree in Contemporary India from St. Antony College,

is a product of (Barakhamba Road) and He did his Master of Arts (History) from the in in 1994. He did his Master of Science (Public Policy and Management) from Kings College, in 2018.

