Jaipur milkman's daughter tops Rajasthan class 10 boards

Milkman's daughter has topped the Board's Class 10 exams by securing 595 marks out of 600 or 99.17 per cent, as per the results declared on Monday.

Sheela, of Jaipur, secured 100 each in Maths and Science, 99 each in English, Hindi and Social Science and 98 in Sanskrit.

She hails from a poor background and her parents are illiterate. While her father, Mohanlal Jat, who owns four buffaloes, sells milk, her mother is a housewife.

There is no in her house and hence, she is unaware of any handles readily used by students these days.

Sheela says she wants to study medicine and become a

"I want to pursue my career in medical stream and become a so that I can treat patients suffering from brain cancer," she says.

She also has a message for her fellow students. "One should never get disappoint with lesser marks. I have scored low in my earlier exams in school. Although I was shocked after receiving low grades, but then I learnt from my failure to attain this score," she added.

She also said: "My father could not study in his life... however, he motivated me to study."

He also taught me how difficult life is without becoming literate, she added.

