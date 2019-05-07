14,905 aspirants to sit for government recruitment test in J&K

As many as 14,905 aspirants for various government jobs are sitting for a recruitment test in and beginning May 9.

Basheer Ahmad Khan, divisional commissioner, today took a review meeting to discuss the arrangements for these tests being held from May 9 to May 26.

The test is being conducted by the (SSB).

An official statement said, "The meeting discussed various issues besides ensuring foolproof arrangements to ensure fair and smooth conduct of the exams.

"The directed officers concerned to deploy micro observers at each centre besides magistrates for carrying examination material from strong room to the venue and vice versa.

"Khan stressed appointment of examination observers for each examination centre, deployment of regular and adequate police contingent around examination centers and imposition of section 144 of CrPC around examination centers during examination days fixed by the SSB.

The Member SSB said that the list of centres and students appearing in exams would be shared with each district administration of the division in order to make arrangements accordingly in their respective districts.

"Divisional Commissioners impressed upon the concerned authorities to work in unison and adhere to the instructions in letter and spirit," said the statement.

