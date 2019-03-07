JU Faculty Council backs 90% reservation under domicile policy

The University's Faculty Council of Engineering and Technology (FET) has recommended reservation of 90 per cent of general seats in undergraduate courses under the domicile quota, an said here on Thursday.

If the policy is passed, the seats would be reserved for "home students", those who are permanent residents of

"The FET has recommended the implementation of domicile policy. Now, the decision will be forwarded to the (EC)," said Chiranjib Bhattacharya, of the engineering faculty.

Bhattacharya explained that the EC, the university's highest decision-making body, would give the final.approval.

Since it is a major shift in policy, the proposal will be again sent to West Bengal's higher council and only after that it will be implemented and it is a long drawn process.

As many as 13 out of the varsity's 16 engineering and were in favour of introduction of the proposal.

"Power engineering and and telecommunication opined that the current system should continue, while the computer science and engineering department was divided in its opinion. But ultimately in the faculty council, the resolution was adopted unanimously," he added.

