KCR makes aerial inspection of Yadadri temple renovation

Chief Minister on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of to inspect the works undertaken for renovation of temple, which he wants to develop on the lines of famous temple of

He observed the ongoing works of the main temple, temple city, and construction of Presidential suite on the hill.

He later visited and conducted the rituals.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, personally examined the works taken up in and around the main temple sprawling 173 acres. He also visited the hill and reviewed the works of temple city.

He said funds will be sanctioned for the construction of outer ring road covering two hills.

Earlier known as Yadgirigutta, the temples was renamed as after formation of State in 2014.

has announced mega plans to develop the hill temple at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore. In 2015, KCR decided to club adjoining nine hills to make it a mega centre of pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Raju Vegesna Foundation, a non-governmental organization which conducts charitable programmes in and Visakhapatnam, has donated Rs 10 crore for the construction of Annadana Satram.

Foundation Anantha Koti Raju, and other members met CM and handed over the cheque.

KCR said many philanthropists were coming forward for the construction of guest houses and choultries. He thanked 43 donors who have come forward to donate Rs 2 crore each.

