Kumbh showcased best of our culture, spirituality: Modi

on Wednesday congratulated for the "exceptional" organising of Kumbh 2019, and said it "showcased the best of culture and spirituality".

"Congratulations to the people of UP, especially Prayagraj," tweeted as he hailed the work done by the entire administration under

His comments came a day after the 50-day-long religious, spiritual and cultural jamboree ended. About the Prayagraj Kumbh, he said: "This Kumbh showcased the best of our culture, spirituality and will be remembered for years to come."

He commended the use of technology in administering the affairs at largest congregation of humans in one place.

"A record was set for the most number of people sweeping the floors. Records were also set in the fields of and art. Use of technology for administering the Kumbh was commendable," he said.

Curtains officially came down on Kumbh-2019 on Tuesday evening as and Adityanath took part in the closing ceremony.

--IANS

nks/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)