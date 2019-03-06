JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Indian-origin pharmacist guilty in $4 mn US tax fraud

Chinese hackers hit 27 universities in US, Canada: Report

Business Standard

Kumbh showcased best of our culture, spirituality: Modi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Uttar Pradesh for the "exceptional" organising of Kumbh 2019, and said it "showcased the best of culture and spirituality".

"Congratulations to the people of UP, especially Prayagraj," Modi tweeted as he hailed the work done by the entire administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

His comments came a day after the 50-day-long religious, spiritual and cultural jamboree ended. About the Prayagraj Kumbh, he said: "This Kumbh showcased the best of our culture, spirituality and will be remembered for years to come."

He commended the use of technology in administering the affairs at largest congregation of humans in one place.

"A record was set for the most number of people sweeping the floors. Records were also set in the fields of transportation and art. Use of technology for administering the Kumbh was commendable," he said.

Curtains officially came down on Kumbh-2019 on Tuesday evening as Governor Ram Naik and Adityanath took part in the closing ceremony.

--IANS

nks/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 10:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements