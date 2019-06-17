Leave cricket, go wrestle: Dejected Pakistan fan

Pakistan's crushing defeat to in their crucial fixture has left many Pakistani fans disappointed, with questions being raised about the fitness level of the players and demands for them to give up

In a 15-second video which is doing rounds on social media, a disappointed Pakistani fan claims that Pakistani players were having pizza and burgers prior to Sunday's marquee clash which they lost by 89 runs (DLS method) at the Old Trafford.

"I just came to know that the Pakistani players were having pizza and burgers last night. The Pakistani players should go for wrestling instead of Look at their fitness. We had so many hopes pinned on them and they were having pizza and burgers," said the dejected fan.

The 1992 champions were beaten comprehensively in all the three departments as they registered their seventh loss against the arch-rivals in the World Cups.

Put into bat, came out with a brilliant batting performance as they rode on the superb century of and posted a 337-run target for

In reply, were never in the hunt and could eventually post 212/6 in 40 overs, falling short of their revised target by 89 runs.

have three points from five games and will next take on on Sunday.

