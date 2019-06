Lok Sabha members take oath in different languages

Linguistic diversity was witnessed in the as newly elected members took oath in English as well as different Indian languages, including Sanskrit.

While most MPs chose Hindi, and (both MPs from Delhi) as well as first-timer took the oath in Sanskrit.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal took the oath in Punjabi, in Marathi, D.V. Sadanand Gowda in Kannada and Bhartruhari Mahtab in Odia. preferred Dogri.

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Nitin Gadkari, and Women and took the oath in Hindi.

member Kodikunnil Suresh from surprised everyone by taking the oath in Hindi, triggering thumping of desks by mainly Hindi-speaking members.

The first session of the 17th began on Monday with administering the oath to members. The oath taking will continue on Tuesday.

--IANS

rbe/mr/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)