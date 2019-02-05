Mamata continues sit-in, SC hearing on CBI plea awaited

Minister continued her sit-in on an arterial city road on Tuesday even as all the stakeholders awaited the verdict over the CBI's plea against

The CBI approached the apex court on Monday, saying it "apprehends" Kumar is "destroying electronic evidence" and he should be directed to "immediately surrender/make himself available" for investigation.

More than 37 hours after she commenced her street protest, Banerjee -- accompanied by leaders and Bengali entertainment industry figures -- was time and again seen giving instructions to her party activists from the makeshift dias in central Kolkata's Dharamtala area since morning.

Jyotipriyo Mullick, Aroop Biswas, for Youth Affairs and Sports, Laxmi Ratan Shukla were present on the dais.

and Kanimozhi, who joined Banerjee in her sit-in, were expected to attend the demonstration on Tuesday, too.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday sought immediate hearing on the CBI attempt to question Kumar but the declined to take it up urgently following objection by the Centre's and listed the matter for Tuesday.

Senior BJP leaders flayed accusing her of trying to stop the probe into the ponzi scams undemocratically.

"Banerjee has created an democratic environment in Bengal by creating disruptions in CBI proceedings. It is the first time that Minister of a state has started a dharna to protect a Police Commissioner," Senior BJP alleged.

In an unprecedented confrontation with the Modi government, Banerjee began a sit-in late on Sunday in Kolkata accusing the Centre of trying to run a parallel administration in states, saying there is a "constitutional break-down" after an ugly face-off between the CBI and the

The showdown started after the federal probe agency's officers showed up near the residence of Kolkata Rajeev Kumar, who has been under the scanner in connection with the CBI probe into the ponzi scheme scam case.

--IANS

mgr/ssp/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)