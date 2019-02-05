Mamata ends sit-in, apex court asks Kumar to appear before CBI (round-up)

Close to 45 hours after starting her 'save Constitution' in the heart of the city, on Tuesday ended the sit-in to protest CBI's attempt to question in a probe into the ponzi scheme scam.

While calling off the demonstration, she announced a meeting of opposition leaders next week in the national capital, where the during the day directed Kumar to appear before the in Shillong.

The Congress supremo, who recently played a pivotal role in knitting an anti-BJP alliance across the country, was joined by a host of senior opposition leaders during the course of her demonstration.

These included Chandrababu Naidu, and apart from her party leaders, intellectuals, celebrities and thousands of activists.

Hearing a case filed by the CBI, the directed Kumar to appear before the in the Saradha cheat fund case in Shillong "on such date(s) as may be fixed and to "fruitfully cooperate with the investigating agency at all times".

It also asked the agency not to take any coercive action including arrest against the

On a contempt petition filed by the CBI, the court directed the secretary, the of police and the to file their replies on or before February 18.

Shortly after the verdict, both the Centre and the in the state hailed it as a "moral victory".

"It is a moral victory for the CBI. The Supreme Court's order is clear -- the Police Commissioner, who was not appearing before CBI despite notices, will have to appear before them now," said Union Law and told the media outside Parliament.

"It is our moral victory. We said we have full respect for the judiciary and institutions," Banerjee told the media from the dais of her sit-in protest here.

"This order was passed earlier also that they can talk mutually in a mutual place. We are grateful for the verdict.

" never said he would not cooperate. He gave five letters to the CBI asking the officials to meet him at a mutual place, but they went to his house to arrest him in a secret operation.

"Today the court said no arrest... We welcome the verdict. It will strengthen the morale of the officials," Banerjee said in the afternoon.

In the evening she announced the sit-in was being withdrawn, terming her a victory for the "people, country and democracy" and said she was ending it as requested by senior opposition party leaders after the verdict.

Meanwhile, the Centre asked the to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kumar for participating in a street protest with Banerjee, an action that comes on top of an unprecedented stand-off between the two governments for the last three days.

The MHA letter sent to the on February 5 claimed Kumar sat in a (protest) along with some police officers with the at the in "which is prima facie in contravention of the extant provisions of a AIS (Conduct) rules, 1968/AIS (Discipline and Appeal), Rules 1969".

Banerjee, with Naidu by her side, strongly refuted the Centre's allegations and launched a scathing attack at the Centre for trying to control the "state machinery".

Accusing of trying to control "even the state-run agencies", she demanded that Modi resigned and went back to the role of if people re-elected him.

Echoing Banerjee, her counterpart Naidu also hailed the apex court verdict, terming it as a "victory for Constitution, democracy and all constitutional bodies".

On the other hand, addressing a rally in Purulia, accused Banerjee of trying to protect Kumar from the ongoing CBI probe and hailed the Supreme Court verdict.

for her actions, Adityanath said, "Nothing can be more shameful in a democracy than a giving shelter to the corrupt".

"A chief minister herself tries to protect a corrupt -- nothing can be more shameful than this in a democracy. He must meet the CBI and reveal who all are involved in the Saradha scam," said the

--IANS

mgr/ssp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)