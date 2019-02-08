Markets open in red on Friday

The 30- Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Friday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 36,873.59 points and touched a high of 36,885.56. The Sensex touched a low of 36,767.26 points.

On Thursday, the Sensex closed at 36,971.09 points.

The Sensex is trading at 36,800.47 down by 170.62 points or 0.46 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50- Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,023.50 points after closing at 11,069.40 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,027.15 points in the morning.

