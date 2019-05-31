Matt Bomer opens up about being gay in Hollywood

says it is a great time in Hollywood as people are writing gay characters with three dimensions.

opened up about it when he sat down for an episode of "The Big Ticket", Variety and iHeart's movie podcast, to talk about his new movie "Papi Chulo", reports variety.com.

Since publicly coming out in 2012 when he thanked his husband and Hollywood publicist and their three sons while accepting an award from an AIDS organisation, has played a slew of gay characters.

In the DC Universe series "Doom Patrol", he stars as gay superhero He is about to start shooting "The Boys in the Band", the movie adaptation of the Tony-nominated play revival of the same name about a group of gay men in in the late 1960s.

"I think we're in this great boon time now where people are actually writing gay characters with three dimensions," Bomer said.

He added: "They're not just the sassy stylist or the friend with a lot of attitude or the guy who is going to help the straight guy pull it together. There's really nothing wrong with those things but they did become tropes over the years and often times were the only dimension that the character had to bring to the table so I did always pass on those opportunities."

Growing up in Texas, Bomer had dreams of being an However, dreams of having a husband and children "was never in the realm of possibilities".

"I don't think I really even knew that having kids as a gay man was a viable option until I got to at 22. None of that ever seemed like a possibility to me."

In fact, he believes if he came out in high school, "I wouldn't be here now. My life would have taken some pretty harsh turns".

