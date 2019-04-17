Millennials make India an attractive market: Adobe

Tech-savvy in are the next growth engine for the digital economy and keeping them in mind, Adobe is aggressively developing cross-Cloud solutions to help brands create efficient customer experiences.

According to Kulmeet Bawa, (South Asia) at Adobe, is the company's second largest base out of

" is an attractive market because it has the world's largest population of and is quickly turning into a mobile-only country where better digital experiences matter," Bawa told IANS on the sidelines of Adobe Symposium 2019 here.

In the first quarter of 2019, the company recorded a global revenue of $2.60 billion. While the churned out $1.78 billion, the digital experience segment contributed $743 million to the company's total 2019 Q1 revenue.

The company and its services have gathered momentum across travel, hospitality, telecom, and verticals in India, with clients like Vistara, SpiceJet, Taj Hotels, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Flipkart, Myntra, and

"We don't segment revenue and growth rate by country, but the (APAC) region contributes about 14 per cent to the global revenue for Adobe and India is one of the fastest growing markets for us in the APAC region. Our economy is on its way to reaching the trillion-dollar prophecy by 2025," the Adobe informed.

Talking about expanding to more sectors with their Cloud-based solutions, Bawa said the growth is coming from automobiles, real estate, education, government, and

Apart from its plans of shifting to a Cloud model and becoming a leading provider of Digital Media and Digital Experience services, the company is keen on solving paper-based inefficiency issues.

"Everything has moved online but one thing we have not completely solved is paper and paper-based inefficiencies. Being the original inventor of PDF, we have taken it upon us that we need to solve this last inefficiency," Bawa noted.

Bawa said Adobe's recent acquisition of two companies -- and Magento -- has been a step long due in strengthening the foundation of its services.

The company is focusing on technologies like Deep Learning, (ML) and (AI) to enhance the services in its Creative, Document and Experience Cloud offerings.

"We keep furthering what we are doing in terms of research and our AI and technology -- Adobe Sensei -- deeply embedded into Adobe Experience Cloud solutions. We have enough on our plate for now," said Bawa.

The company is also working to enhance voice capabilities, recognising its immense potential for future growth.

