Mohiniyattam dance recital to pay tribute to 'resilient' Kerala

A recital tribute to the flood-ravaged Keralas resilience in the face of "calamity that has befallen the land" will be performed by Padma Shri Bharti at the (IIC) here on Sunday.

The production " Smriti" has been organised by academy Centre For Mohiniyattam, founded by the 70-year-old Shivaji, known for her fine performances and choreography of -- the state's traditional form.

She will be performing along with her disciples Vani Bhalla Pahwa, Deepti Nair, Megha Nair, Anaghasree Parvati, and Alexandra Vodopayonova, all established artistes themselves.

The classical dance production will embody a "tribute to Kerala's resilience and in support of her recovery" in the form of graceful body movements and gestures of

Emphasizing that the beautiful style of Mohiniyattam is Kerala's gift to the world, said she and her disciples could not think of "a more connected way" of expressing their solidarity.

"It's only natural for us to dedicate our performance to this (cause)," she said in a statement.

"The evening's performance will feature a small production on the recent natural calamity that has befallen the land", recipient said.

Part of a two-hour performance, the production will "depict the resilience of its native people and the support of all citizens of the country in rising together to rebuild and restore the state to its blessed glory."

The Sunday performance is open for the public on first-come, first-seated basis.

