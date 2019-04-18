Only PM Modi can uplift the poor, says Rajnath

on Thursday said would be freed from poverty, the day it got rid of the

Referring to late Prime Ministers and as well as the Rahul Gandhi, he said while all of them talked about eradicating poverty and uplifting the poor, the only who had been successful in that was Narendra Modi.

"They all talked about saving the poor and eradicating poverty, but in reality poverty kept increasing. Now Rahul Gadhi is also making such promises. The only who can eradicate poverty is Narendra Modi," Singh said at a public rally in Uluberia of the district.

"I can assure you will become free of poverty the day it becomes Congress-free. That's why I appeal to all of you to vote for the BJP in big numbers without any fear," he said.

Slamming the over political violence, the said democracy had ceased to exist in Bengal under the current regime.

"Democracy ceased to exist in Bengal. There used to be massive political violence during the Left rule and it's the same under the Trinamool government. The same trend of violence is going on in "

Hailing the Election Commission, he said the EC has promised to deploy sufficiant number of central security force personnel to hold free and fair polls in Bengal. "I want to congratulate the EC because it has said it would deploy as many security personnel as needed in every polling phase here to ensure free and fair elections."

The Minister said the mood in the two Lok Sabha constituencies, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar that went to the polls in the first phase on April 11, showed that the BJP would emerge victorious in both the seats.

He said the leaders had become "so desperate" fearing their impending defeat in the 2019 polls that some of their women leaders were urging people to chase away the central force personnel.

"One of their women leaders is urging people to stop the central forces from working. This shows they are sure about their defeat. Will the democracy be run like this in Bengal? We firmly believe there is no place for violence in democracy."

