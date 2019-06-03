PETA report details cruelty to animals during Jallikattu

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' (PETA) chapter has released a 73-page report and video footage to demonstrate how cruelty is being meted out to during the bull taming festival of Jallikattu, besides the custom's disregard for human life.

According to PETA India, an investigation done by the body shows that bulls were hit with bare hands, whipped, and jabbed with wooden sticks.

The statement by PETA also said that tails of bulls were bitten, twisted, and yanked to force them to run towards the menacing crowd while their nose ropes were roughly yanked, causing their nostrils to bleed.

Panicked bulls fled onto village streets, injuring onlookers and even goring some to death.

The statement said that during the course of the event, bulls also sustain severe injuries, and some collapse from exhaustion.

Citing news reports, PETA said that at least 42 humans, 14 bulls and one cow have died during the events held since was permitted again under the Prevention of ( Amendment) Act, 2017.

According to the Manilal Valliyate: "Year after year, PETA India's investigations tell the same story of mass human and bull deaths and of bulls being deliberately tormented and forced to take part in

" is an inherently abusive and dangerous practice that has no place in our modern and progressive society. PETA India is calling for an immediate reinstatement of the ban on these cruel events," Valliyate said.

Jallikattu, a bull taming sport and organised as a part of celebrations, is practiced primarily in in which people are supposed to control a bull which has been let loose among them.

