Business Standard

Posters threaten to behead Trinamool leader, BJP workers

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Two posters threatening to behead a Trinamool Congresss leader and those working for the BJP created a sensation in Nimta and Rajarhat-Newtown areas close to Kolkata on Wednesday.

The poster at Nimta, around 15 km from Kolkata in North 24 Parganas district, threatened to decapitate a Nirmal Bala for working for the Trinamool.

"Nirmal Bala, you are working for Trinamool. We will sever your head and pay football with it. Others are also there," said the poster written in red ink.

It concludes with "Jai Shri Ram" and BJP zindabad.

The poster at Newtown issued ad irect and general threat: "If anybody works for the BJP, I will behead him and take the head with me".

The police were investigating both the incidents.

--IANS

ssp/rs

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 02:06 IST

