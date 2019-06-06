Posters threaten to behead Trinamool leader, BJP workers

Two posters threatening to behead a and those working for the BJP created a sensation in and Rajarhat- areas close to on Wednesday.

The poster at Nimta, around 15 km from in North 24 district, threatened to decapitate a Nirmal Bala for working for the Trinamool.

"Nirmal Bala, you are working for Trinamool. We will sever your head and pay football with it. Others are also there," said the poster written in red ink.

It concludes with "Jai Shri Ram" and BJP zindabad.

The poster at issued ad irect and general threat: "If anybody works for the BJP, I will behead him and take the head with me".

The police were investigating both the incidents.

--IANS

