JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Environment-Wildlife

Electricity supply still to fully resume in cyclone-hit Odisha areas

Business Standard

Punjab to clean village ponds

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab on Monday decide to desilt and clean ponds in all villages within a fortnight.

State Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has directed the authorities that during the campaign, pond water would be first drained out and silt cleaned up.

Bajwa said he would personally monitor the progress of the campaign every day, adding Chief Minister Amarinder Singh would supervise the campaign every third day.

The Minister said ponds are one of the vital parts of the village development as the pond water provides basic amenities to the villagers. Pond water also helps in raising the water table, he added.

Rural Development and Panchayat Department Principal Secretary Anurag Verma asked the officers concerned to send progress reports with photographs every evening to the head office.

--IANS

vg/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 18:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU