Robert Pattinson won't devalue love

Robert Pattinson, who is rumoured to be dating Waterhouse, does not like speaking about his personal because he does not want to "devalue" it.

Asked about Waterhouse, told the Sunday Times' Style magazine: "Do I have to (talk about her)? If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you would think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better.

"I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photograph. The line between when you are performing and when you are not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

While his relationships with and FKA Twigs didn't end well, he doesn't believe high-profile romances are doomed, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

"They were pretty long relationships, not like three months."

The "High Life" is close friends with and is impressed by the fact that fame hasn't changed her.

He said: "She's exactly the same. That's difficult to do."

--IANS

dc/rb/vin

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)