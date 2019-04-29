SBI moves to invoke Ruias' personal guarantees of Rs 15K cr

The SBI on Monday filed recovery suit against Prashant and Ravi Ruia, before the (DRT) in Ahmedabad.

The Lenders led by SBI are saddled with dues of over Rs 63,000 crore, including overdue interest and penalties.

The SBI will receive only a part of its dues as per ArcelorMittal's IBC Resolution Plan of only Rs 42,000 crore -- leaving lenders with balance dues of over Rs 20,000 crore, comprising principal, overdue interest and penalties.

The SBI seeks attachment of global assets of to recover its balance dues, through debt recovery proceedings at

Essar when contacted said: "Total admitted dues of the secured creditors as verified by the Resolution Professional of is Rs 45,000 crores. Essar Steel has already offered to repay the secured creditors these dues in full, and plan provides for Rs 42,000 crore."

SBI hopes to recover its balance dues from Promoters and Ravi Ruia, by seeking attachment of their personal global assets.

Another Essar on condition of anonymity added, "Admitted claims of creditors of ESIL amounted to Rs.45,000 crore

* As per resolution plan, creditors will get approximately Rs 42,000 crore i.e 92 per cent. Further, EBITDA earned by ESIL during CIRP period is to be paid to the creditors. Thus, there will hardly be any shortfall to creditors.

* Personal Guarantees were extended for only part of secured loans (approximately Rs 11,000 crore). Considering recovery as above from the approved resolution plan, there may not be any shortfall and guarantees are not at risk."

The SBI invoked the personal guarantees of and about 6-8 months ago and have now filed suit before DRT, Ahmedabad.

A Decree from will lead to attachment on all personal assets of both in and abroad.

