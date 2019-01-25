Security in top gear in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

-
A day after Delhi Police said they have arrested two Jaish-e Mohammad terrorists who were planning to carry out attacks in the national capital, they said on Friday that security has been beefed up ahead of the Republic Day, with thousands of policemen and anti-aircraft guns deployed at strategic points in the city.
Special security arrangements have been made at Rajpath where President Ram Nath Kovind, the Commander-in-Chief of the three forces -- Army, Air Force and Navy, will take the salute.
"In view of the terror threat, over 25,000 policemen have been deployed in Delhi. Total 405 Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD) have been installed at all the exit and entry points connecting passages at the venue. Apart from that, face recognition cameras have been installed at 30 major points. If any person with a criminal record tries to enter the premises, he would be recognised easily and nabbed immediately," Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma said.
"Police teams will also be deployed in crowded markets, bus stops, railway stations, airport and malls," Verma said.
The officer said dignitaries, public enclosures, peripherals, inner and outer areas of Delhi, and VIP and VVIP routes will be provided massive security cover.
"The bordering areas of Delhi-NCR will be closely monitored through CCTV cameras. This time CCTV cameras with high zoom capacity have been installed at every point, including the roads connecting to Rajpath and the Red Fort. Several control rooms have been set up for these cameras which will be monitored by the Poilce Headquarters," CCTV Room Incharge Shiv Charan told IANS.
Verma said that the Delhi Police has taken all safety measures based on intelligence inputs about terror threat to some vital installations.
Elaborating on the arrangements made at Rajpath, Verma said: "Our teams will also be deployed in plain clothes, especially near the parade route and within VIP enclosures."
Besides the Delhi Police, thousands of personnel from paramilitary forces have also been pressed into security duty.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the Chief Guest at this year's Republic Day function, will be seated on the dais along with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"No visitor without a valid card will be allowed to see the parade," Verma said.
He appealed to the people to inform the police in case they see any unidentified object or suspicious activity.
A senior police official requesting anonymity told IANS: "Security personnel have been given clear instructions to bring down any aerial object flying without permission."
As a precautionary measure, light machine guns (LMGs) have been positioned at several points along the parade route.
"Specially trained police personnel with LMGs have been deployed at strategic spots in New Delhi area," the police official said.
"A 'NOTAM' (Notice to Airmen) will also be declared for a few hours on the Republic Day, during which no flights will land or take off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport," the officer said.
He said that snipers with electronic guns will be placed on rooftops of buildings overlooking Rajpath.
The Delhi Police had on Thursday said two terrorists -- Abdul Latif Ganai and his associate Hilal who were planning to carry out attacks in heavy footfall areas in the national capital, have been arrested. Ganai, earlier involved in a series of grenade attacks in Srinagar, was arrested on Monday from central Delhi, while Hilal was later arrested on Tuesday from Jammu and Kashmir.
