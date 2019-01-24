Situation for screenwriters in India, US same: 'Birdman' writer

Oscar-winning of "Birdman" fame says are considered lower in the order in the filmmaking business -- whether it's in the US or in

Dinelaris was here on Thursday on an invitation by Boman Irani, who has launched his production house The conducted a day-long screenwriting workshop for budding writers, directors and students of cinema.

He said: "I have a company in as well where we develop writers...so, it's the same situation in the US and here in where are a little bit lower in the order and that's just the way it is. I don't know why."

Dinelaris said he fell in love with a story written by Boman.

"My education of began with Boman, but when I met Boman, I wasn't familiar with who he was and I hadn't seen any of his We just connected on the story that he was writing. Since meeting him, now I am developing a taste and a fascination (for Indian cinema)."

"I am unfamiliar (with Indian cinema) and I am just learning. I have seen a handful of and I have seen Boman's work. I am opening myself to find a bridge. Hopefully, I will be well versed when we meet next," he added,

On the screenwriting workshop, Boman said: "Over the years, I decided to learn the craft by reading books and I met Alex in He is like my brother. We discussed my script and he encouraged me.

"When I met Alex and his friends, I learnt so much. It is important that we share someone of his craft, intelligence and simplicity here. I am glad he agreed to come here."

--IANS

iv/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)