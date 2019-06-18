Top officials told to travel on trains frequently

In a bid to get first-hand information from railway passengers, Chairman Kumar Yadav has asked all Managers and other senior officials to travel by trains frequently.

In a letter written to all the Managers on June 13, Yadav told them to file reports on the services provided by railways.

His order came in the wake of poor quality of served in India's first semi high-speed train Vande Bharat Express.

In his letter, Yadav said: "Travelling by trains is an opportunity to gain a first hand insight on the actual conditions in respect of our services.

"This alone can provide us 'moments of truth' with our passengers and customers and equip us with invaluable knowledge to continuously innovate and improve (our) services."

Besides travelling by trains on their official tours, the Managers, Divisional Rail Managers and unit heads were also told to inspect the condition of coaches and interact with passengers.

"A part of the inspection note of the officers must invariably contain a report on the conditions of such facilities and quality of services on trains involving bio-toilets and catering," he said.

He said he expected a feedback from all senior officers including corrective action taken.

The railways have faced flak over poor quality of as well as choking bio-toilets.

