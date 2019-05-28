Two OPPO Reno series smartphones unveiled in India

Chinese on Tuesday launched its 10x Zoom and in for Rs 39,990 and Rs 32,990, respectively.

The 10x Zoom 8GB RAM+256 GB storage variant costs Rs 49,990. The devices will be available for purchase on starting June 7.

"Reno is deeply rooted in creativity, spontaneity and youthful spirit and is undoubtedly set to satisfy high expectations in design, photography and performance through unique innovations. We are hopeful that Reno will not only serve as the catalyst for the future of OPPO's development but will also fuel creativity," Charles Wong, CEO, OPPO India, said in a statement.

The 10X Zoom and both run the company's own ColorOS 6 based on Pie.

The Reno 10x Zoom comes with a 6.6-inch panoramic AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon

There's a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor and 8MP tertiary lens.

The features a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 atop.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset.

