A balanced response to inflation

Although some supply shortages were anticipated as the global economy reopened after the Covid-19 lockdowns, they have proved more pervasive, and less transitory, than had been hoped. In a market economy that is governed at least in part by the laws of supply and demand, one expects shortages to be reflected in prices.

And when individual price increases are lumped together, we call that inflation, which is now at levels not seen for many years. Nonetheless, my biggest concern is that central banks will overreact, raising interest rates excessively and hampering the nascent recovery. ...