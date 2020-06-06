Quarantine is terrible, but it works

In March, many governments around the world imposed strict controls on human meetings and movement — “lockdowns” — to slow the spread of coronavirus. The pandemic’s curves were soon “flattened,” sparing health services from being overrun.

Now, in China, Europe, the US and elsewhere, authorities are cautiously relaxing the rules. Lockdowns have been costly, but they helped us avoid a far worse catastrophe. Yet our very success — tenuous as it is — has suddenly stirred contrarian voices, with some pondering the possibility that the ...