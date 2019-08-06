What about Rochester?

The rise of megacities as centres of strong job creation is one of the defining characteristics of the twenty-first-century global economy. But it is not always a positive feature.

In the developing world, as staggering as the challenges are (greater New Delhi, for example, has been absorbing 700,000 new inhabitants per year), urbanisation remains the best hope for alleviating poverty. But in advanced economies, far along the so-called Lewis development curve, it is far less obvious that concentrating economic opportunity in ever-larger cities is necessarily the right or only path ...