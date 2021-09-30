Amarinder Singh calls on NSA Doval a day after meeting Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Khattar's anti-farmer agenda exposed: Amarinder hits back at Haryana CM
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Murmurs of Amarinder Singh jumping ship further rock Congress boat
NSA Doval, top Russian security official hold talks on Afghan crisis
-
A day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Punjab Chief Minister on Thursday called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval amid talks of switching to BJP.
Just after meeting between Amarinder Singh and Doval ended, Amit Shah met Doval, sources said.
Amarinder Singh had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening. The meeting lasted for around an hour at Shah's official residence.
However, Amarinder after meeting Shah, had said that they discussed farmers issues. He said he urged Amit Shah to resolve the crisis soon.
On Wednesday, Singh tweeted after the meeting with Shah: "Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification."
--IANS
miz/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU