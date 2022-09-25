Amid Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, JP Nadda to visit Kerala for 2 days

JUST IN
Delhi govt has started process of preparing its budget for 2023-24
BJP national President JP Nadda will in Kerala on a two-day visit starting today

IANS  |  New Delhi 

J P Nadda
BJP National President J P Nadda

BJP national President J.P. Nadda will in Kerala on a two-day visit starting Sunday.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is currently passing through Kerala.

BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said that Nadda will hold several important party meetings besides inaugurating district offices of the BJP in the southern state.

"During his stay, Nadda will take part in several public programmes and organisational meetings of the party in Tiruchirappalli, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram," the BJP said in a statement.

Nadda is expected to inaugurate the Kottayam BJP district office in Nagampadam and address party workers there. He will inaugurate another district BJP office in Thycaud on Monday.

The BJP President will also interact with the beneficiaries of the Centre's welfare schemes and visit the Sree Narayana Guru Pilgrimage Centre, Baluni said.

--IANS

avr/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 06:57 IST

