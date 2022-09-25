Amid Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, JP Nadda to visit Kerala for 2 days

-
-
BJP national President J.P. Nadda will in Kerala on a two-day visit starting Sunday.
The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is currently passing through Kerala.
BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said that Nadda will hold several important party meetings besides inaugurating district offices of the BJP in the southern state.
"During his stay, Nadda will take part in several public programmes and organisational meetings of the party in Tiruchirappalli, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram," the BJP said in a statement.
Nadda is expected to inaugurate the Kottayam BJP district office in Nagampadam and address party workers there. He will inaugurate another district BJP office in Thycaud on Monday.
The BJP President will also interact with the beneficiaries of the Centre's welfare schemes and visit the Sree Narayana Guru Pilgrimage Centre, Baluni said.
--IANS
avr/arm
First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 06:57 IST
