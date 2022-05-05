Lack of enthusiasm among workers affects BJP preparation for Delhi bypoll

-
ALSO READ
BJP set for big win in Uttar Pradesh, party alliance leading in 269 seats
Kejriwal to visit Punjab from Dec 30 to Jan 1 ahead of assembly polls
Early Trends: BJP leads in UP, Uttarakhand & Manipur; AAP in Punjab
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
-
The lack of enthusiasm among the workers is turning out to be a major challenge for the BJP in the Rajender Nagar Assembly bypoll in the national capital.
The BJP has launched its campaign for the bypoll with a roadshow of party chief J.P. Nadda on April 6 on its foundation day.
The Bypoll for the constituency was necessitated after AAP's Raghav Chadha resigned from Delhi Assembly after he got elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.
Last month the BJP appointed its MLA Ajay Mahawar as the Assembly in-charge for the bypolls and also in-charge of the municipal wards falling in the constituency.
Sources said that not a single meeting called by the BJP to discuss preparation has witnessed hundred per cent attendance.
"In the first proper preparatory meeting of booth level workers of the Assembly constituency more than one third workers did turn up. Similarly, in every meeting minimum 20 to 30 per cent workers did not turn up. In the recent seven wings of the party only 80 per cent workers turned up," a party insider said.
Another party leader said that there are several reasons for this and lack of candidates is one of the main reasons. "As soon as the candidate is announced everything will be in place. In the absence of candidates, workers are showing less interest but will leave no stone unturned after the announcement of a candidate," he said.
The Delhi BJP leadership claimed that the preparation for the bypoll was in full swing and workers were reaching each and every voter. "We have started a door to door campaign under the leadership of our Assembly in-charge Ajay Mahawar. We are holding a small meeting of five to seven people over tea and explaining to them about our development agenda and vision for Delhi and Rajendra Nagar. We have planned to reach out to each voter thrice before the announcement of the candidate," Harish Khurana, Delhi BJP spokesperson told IANS.
Khurana also said that the party has prepared a leaflet to highlight the failure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi with facts.
--IANS
ssb/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU